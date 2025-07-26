Cornwall gets into National Marine Week spirit

The theme of the impending National Marine Week for 2025 is “the seabed beneath the waves”, says Cornwall Wildlife Trust (CWT).

Running from today (26 July) until Sunday 3 August, a number of outdoor activities have been organised to help people enjoy and understand Cornwall’s marine wildlife.

Designed to accommodate families and people of all ages, the activities include rock-pool rambles, snorkel safaris over seagrass meadows, sea-watches for dolphins from clifftops and beach-cleans – including at least one with a silent disco.

“By taking part you’ll be helping us to monitor and record Cornwall’s wildlife,” says CWT. “Cornwall is home to some of the richest marine wildlife in the UK, from tiny rare colourful corals to giant basking sharks.

Stackhouse Cove shore search (Matt Slater)

“The marine environment is sadly under mounting pressure from damaging fishing practices, development at sea and pollution from farming, sewage and plastic. Through its National Marine Week, Cornwall Wildlife Trust hopes to inspire a new generation of marine-conservationists and volunteers to take action for nature.”

“National Marine Week provides an opportunity for all to explore their local coastline and get involved with the amazing associated Your Shore groups all around Cornwall,” says CWT marine engagement officer Katie Bellman. “There’s something for everyone, with over 25 events happening around the county.”

CWT is one of 46 trusts in the UK that together make up the Royal Society of Wildlife Trusts. A list of National Marine Week events specific to Cornwall is available on the CWT site.

