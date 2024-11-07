Deux bateaux de plongée bien connus s'enflamment

Deux bateaux de croisière bien connus des plongeurs, l'un opérant dans la mer Rouge égyptienne et l'autre aux Maldives, ont été victimes d'incendies apparemment catastrophiques.

Le trois-ponts Nouran, opéré par Explorateurs de la Mer Rouge, is understood to have caught fire last night (6 November) while at Daedalus Reef, though the cause of the blaze is unknown. Guests and crew were evacuated from the boat and taken to Hurghada.

Construit en 36, ce bateau de croisière de 2006 m à coque en acajou proposait des itinéraires au nord et au sud de la mer Rouge au départ d'Hurghada, avec des excursions régulières d'une semaine vers le sud incluant les îles Brothers, Daedalus et Elphinstone. Il pouvait accueillir jusqu'à 24 passagers et disposait d'installations pour les plongeurs techniques.

“Thankfully, all guests and crew were safely evacuated without any injuries, and everyone is now back on land,” said Red Sea Explorers in a statement. “Despite the swift and professional efforts of our crew the fire could not be contained, and we were unable to save mv Nouran.

“While the safety of our guests and crew is our foremost priority, the loss of MV Nouran is profoundly felt. She was not just a vessel; she was a home, both for us and for the many guests who shared unforgettable journeys aboard her.

“We have been deeply moved by the outpouring of kind and supportive messages from our clients and business partners. These condolences bring warmth on a difficult day, and we are incredibly grateful for the compassion shown by our community.

“Our team is working diligently to find solutions for guests who have bookings on mv Nouran for the remainder of the season. We will be reaching out to each agent and customer as soon as possible with further information.”

Blue Voyager was on break

Aux Maldives, pendant ce temps, le navire à coque en acier de 37 m Voyageur bleu, opéré par Croisières Master, a pris feu aux premières heures de la journée (7 novembre) lors d'une pause de maintenance dans le port de Hulhumalé, près de la capitale Malé. Aucun plongeur invité n'a donc été impliqué et il n'y a pas eu d'autres victimes.

Le primé Voyageur bleu Construit en 2001, il pouvait accueillir 26 passagers dans ses trois suites et ses 10 cabines. C'était le seul navire de la flotte Master opérant aux Maldives.

« Après avoir tenté de maîtriser l’incendie, tout l’équipage a évacué le bateau en toute sécurité », a déclaré Master Liveaboards. « Nous évaluons déjà les problèmes créés par l’incendie lors des prochains voyages. Les passagers susceptibles d’être touchés seront contactés en temps voulu.

« Nous sommes soulagés que cet incident ne soit pas plus grave et que toutes les personnes à bord soient saines et sauves. »

This article has been updated to include Red Sea Explorers’ statement.

