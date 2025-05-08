Abonnements aux magazines
Le FBI arrête un instructeur de plongée en fuite pour des accusations sexuelles

The fugitive had been working as a diving instructor in Cozumel (Ricraider)
A scuba-diving instructeur living and working on the Caribbean resort island of Cozumel in Mexico has been arrested by FBI officers on multiple charges of aggravated sexual assault on a minor.

According to law-enforcement authorities in the USA, Rogelio ‘Christopher’ Guadalupe Gonzalez, 50, had been on the run for the past 13 years, having fled from north Texas in 2012. 

Arrested: Christopher Gonzalez (Johnson County DA's Office)
Christopher Gonzalez (Johnson County DA's Office)

He was taken back to the state under the USA’s “Project Welcome Home” initiative, which funds round-trip overseas Responsables for two law-enforcement officers and a one-way trip for an extradited or deported fugitive. Gonzalez is now awaiting trial in Johnson County Jail.

“This arrest demonstrated our office’s unwavering commitment to pursuing justice – no matter how long it takes or how far a fugitive may run,” stated Johnson County assistant district attorney Christy May.

“We are grateful to our federal law-enforcement partners for their assistance in returning this fugitive so that he can finally stand trial.” 

