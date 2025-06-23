Abonnements aux magazines
Un maître de champagne décède en faisant de l'apnée

Frédéric Panaïotis
Frédéric Panaïotis

A celebrated French winemaker, Frédéric Panaïotis, has died while freediving in a Belgian quarry. Described as a keen and skilled freediver and instructor with more than 15 years’ experience, he had been taking part in a training session in the Carrière de Rochefontaine, a disused red marble quarry near Philippeville, with three other divers from the Reims Palmes Apnée freediving club.

The popular dive-site is known for its depth, steep walls and deliberately submerged attractions, with depths ranging down to 52m. On Panaïotis’s second dive to 25m on 15 June, all that is known is that he lost contact with his safety line, and it took 10 minutes before his body could be found and recovered.

Last year the 60-year-old had told the newspaper L'Opinion that he enjoyed freediver training two or three times a week.

“It’s an ideal sport for taking control of yourself and gaining perspective,” he said. “Freediving teaches us to master our bodies. It’s an inner journey, through an effort that is gentle and, paradoxically, requires relaxation and tone.”

Panaïotis had worked for Veuve Clicquot for 12 years before joining Maison Ruinart, part of Moët & Chandon, in 2007. As its chef des cavernes, he would oversee all aspects of Champagne production, and has been described in tributes as “one of the leading winemakers of his generation”.

New under-ice record

In other freediving news, Finnish freediver Olavi Paananen has been confirmed as the new Guinness World Record-holder for longest under-ice swim without ailettes ou combinaison.

On 8 March Paananen swam just over 107m under a frozen lake in Laukaa, Finland, surpassing the previous record by centimetres – 0.83m. A member of his national freediving team, he trained for seven months in extreme cold conditions to achieve the record. 

Également sur Divernet : Comment un apnéiste croate a retenu sa respiration pendant 29 minutes, L'apnéiste Klovar met fin au règne de Trubridge, qui durait depuis 17 ans, sans palmes, Les apnéistes polonais font sensation à Athènes, Emprisonné : le propriétaire d'un magasin de plongée qui a laissé un apnéiste seul

Abonnez-vous pour 3 £/mois