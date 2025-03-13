Abonnements aux magazines
Supprimez les publicités pour 3 £/mois
Connexion

Emperor Seven Seas ravaged by fire

Suivez-nous sur Google Actualités
Abonnez-vous à notre newsletter hebdomadaire
Emperor Seven Seas

Egypt's liveaboard industry received another blow today with the news that the Emperor Seven Seas has been burned out by a fire while docked in Port Ghalib marina.

Thankfully, no crew or passengers were injured, and while the vessel is a total loss, everyone was safely evacuated as the fire took hold and could not be dealt with.

A statement from Emperor said: ‘In the early hours of Thursday, 13 March, Emperor Seven Seas was moored in Port Ghalib when a fire broke out that could unfortunately not be contained.

Emperor Seven Seas
Emperor Seven Seas ablaze (Photograph from Facebook)

Emperor Divers are very grateful to our dedicated and professional crew who, along with the guests onboard, executed emergency procedures which ensured everyone was evacuated from the vessel unharmed.

The situation is under control and all clients and crew are safely ashore in Port Ghalib where the Emperor Divers ground team are assisting with their needs.'

Emperor Divers is one of the most-established dive operators in Egypt, with a fleet of liveaboards, dayboats and dive centres throughout the Red Sea. Seven Seas only joined the Emperor fleet in 2023, joining Emperor Elite, Emperor Superior and Emperor Asmaa, swiftly becoming their flagship vessel.

Actualités Épisode de podcast de Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Mark, superbe vidéo, j'adore ton contenu. J'ai récemment fait tester mon cylindre hydrauliquement, il était rempli d'air. Combien de temps pouvez-vous garder l'air dans le cylindre avant de l'utiliser. Le magasin de plongée peut également vidanger l'air et le remplir de nitrox ? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Devenez fan : https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ACHATS DE MATÉRIEL : https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOS SITES WEB Site Web : https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Plongée sous-marine, photographie sous-marine, conseils et astuces, critiques de matériel de plongée Site Web : https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Actualités sur la plongée, photographie sous-marine, conseils et astuces, rapports de voyage Site Web : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Le seul salon de plongée au Royaume-Uni Site Web : https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pour la publicité au sein de nos marques ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUIVEZ-NOUS SUR LES RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER : Français: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM : https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Nous travaillons en partenariat avec https://www.scuba.com et https://www.mikesdivestore.com pour tous vos essentiels de matériel. Pensez à utiliser le lien d'affiliation ci-dessus pour soutenir la chaîne. Les informations contenues dans cette vidéo ne sont ni destinées ni implicitement destinées à remplacer une formation professionnelle en plongée sous-marine ou des recommandations pour chaque fabricant. Tout le contenu, y compris le texte, les graphiques, les images et les informations, contenu dans cette vidéo est uniquement à des fins d'information générale et ne remplace pas la formation d'un instructeur de plongée qualifié ni les exigences spécifiques des fabricants d'équipement.

@timpell49
#AskMark Mark, superbe vidéo, j'adore ton contenu. J'ai récemment fait tester mon cylindre hydrauliquement, il était rempli d'air. Combien de temps pouvez-vous garder l'air dans le cylindre avant de l'utiliser. Le magasin de plongée peut également vidanger l'air et le remplir de nitrox ?
#plongée #scubadiving #scubadiver

Devenez fan : https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ACHATS DE MATÉRIEL : https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NOS SITES WEB

Site Web : https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Plongée sous-marine, photographie sous-marine, trucs et conseils, avis sur l'équipement de plongée
Site Web : https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Actualités sur la plongée, photographie sous-marine, trucs et conseils, rapports de voyage
Site Internet : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Le seul salon de plongée au Royaume-Uni
Site Internet : https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pour la publicité au sein de nos marques
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SUIVEZ-NOUS SUR LES MÉDIAS SOCIAUX

FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER : https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM : https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Nous travaillons en partenariat avec https://www.scuba.com et https://www.mikesdivestore.com pour tous vos équipements essentiels. Pensez à utiliser le lien d'affiliation ci-dessus pour soutenir la chaîne.

Les informations contenues dans cette vidéo ne sont pas destinées à remplacer une formation professionnelle en plongée sous-marine ou les recommandations de chaque fabricant. Tout le contenu, y compris le texte, les graphiques, les images et les informations contenues dans cette vidéo est fourni à titre d'information générale uniquement et ne remplace pas la formation dispensée par un instructeur de plongée qualifié ni les exigences spécifiques des fabricants d'équipements.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Combien de temps peut-on conserver l'air dans une bouteille ? #AskMark #plongée sous-marine

Liste complète des salons de plongée avec liens : https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18-26 JANVIER : Boot Düsseldorf (Salon nautique international) 1er-2 FÉVRIER : Duikvaker 21-23 FÉVRIER : Salon européen de la plongée (EUDI) 21-23 FÉVRIER : Salon Diving Resort Travel (DRT), Malaisie 1er-2 MARS : GO Diving Show (Salon de plongée britannique) 15-16 MARS : ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia 28-30 MARS : Salon de plongée méditerranéen 4-6 AVRIL : Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) 22-25 MAI : Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX) 31 MAI – 1er JUIN : Scuba Show 13-15 JUIN : Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) 6-7 SEPTEMBRE : GO Diving ANZ Show OCTOBRE 17-19 : Conférences sur la plongée 11-14 NOVEMBRE : DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Devenez fan : https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ACHATS DE MATÉRIEL : https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOS SITES WEB Site Web : https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Plongée sous-marine, photographie sous-marine, conseils et astuces, critiques de matériel de plongée Site Web : https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Actualités sur la plongée, photographie sous-marine, conseils et astuces, rapports de voyage Site Web : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Le seul salon de plongée au Royaume-Uni Site Web : https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pour la publicité au sein de nos marques ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUIVEZ-NOUS SUR LES RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX FACEBOOK : Français: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER : https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM : https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Nous travaillons en partenariat avec https://www.scuba.com et https://www.mikesdivestore.com pour tous vos essentiels en matière d'équipement. Pensez à utiliser le lien d'affiliation ci-dessus pour soutenir la chaîne. Les informations contenues dans cette vidéo ne sont ni destinées ni implicites à remplacer la formation professionnelle en plongée sous-marine ou les recommandations de chaque fabricant. Tout le contenu, y compris le texte, les graphiques, les images et les informations, contenu dans cette vidéo est uniquement à des fins d'information générale et ne remplace pas la formation d'un instructeur de plongée qualifié ni les exigences spécifiques des fabricants d'équipement. 00:00 Introduction 01:35 Publicité Scuba.com 02:35 Duikvaker 03:15 EUDI 04:23 DRT 05:04 GO Diving Show UK 06:24 ADEX OZTek 07:06 Méditerranée 07:34 ADEX 08:21 TDEX 08:51 Scuba Show 09:36 MIDE 10:06 GO Diving ANZ 11:09 Conférences sur la plongée 11:58 DEMA

Liste complète des salons de plongée avec liens :
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18-26 JANVIER : Boot Düsseldorf (Salon Nautique International)
1-2 FÉVRIER : Duikvaker
21-23 FÉVRIER : Salon européen de la plongée (EUDI)
21-23 FÉVRIER : Salon du tourisme de plongée (DRT), Malaisie
1-2 MARS : GO Diving Show (Le salon de la plongée au Royaume-Uni)
15-16 MARS : Festival océanique ADEX / OZTek Australia
28-30 MARS : Salon de la plongée en Méditerranée
4-6 AVRIL : Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22-25 MAI : Salon de la plongée en Thaïlande (TDEX)
31 MAI – 1er JUIN : Spectacle de plongée
13-15 JUIN : Salon international de la plongée en Malaisie (MIDE)
6-7 SEPTEMBRE : Salon GO Diving ANZ
17-19 OCTOBRE : Conférences sur la plongée
11-14 NOVEMBRE : Salon DEMA

#plongée #scubadiving #scubadiver

Devenez fan : https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ACHATS DE MATÉRIEL : https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NOS SITES WEB

Site Web : https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Plongée sous-marine, photographie sous-marine, trucs et conseils, avis sur l'équipement de plongée
Site Web : https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Actualités sur la plongée, photographie sous-marine, trucs et conseils, rapports de voyage
Site Internet : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Le seul salon de plongée au Royaume-Uni
Site Internet : https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pour la publicité au sein de nos marques
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SUIVEZ-NOUS SUR LES MÉDIAS SOCIAUX

FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER : https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM : https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Nous travaillons en partenariat avec https://www.scuba.com et https://www.mikesdivestore.com pour tous vos équipements essentiels. Pensez à utiliser le lien d'affiliation ci-dessus pour soutenir la chaîne.

Les informations contenues dans cette vidéo ne sont pas destinées à remplacer une formation professionnelle en plongée sous-marine ou les recommandations de chaque fabricant. Tout le contenu, y compris le texte, les graphiques, les images et les informations contenues dans cette vidéo est fourni à titre d'information générale uniquement et ne remplace pas la formation dispensée par un instructeur de plongée qualifié ni les exigences spécifiques des fabricants d'équipements.
00: Introduction à 00
01:35 Publicité Scuba.com
02:35 Céphalophe
03:15 EUDI
04:23 Heure du lever du soleil
05:04 GO Diving Show Royaume-Uni
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Méditerranée
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Spectacle de plongée
09:36 MIDE
10:06 GO Plongée ANZ
11h09 Conférences sur la plongée
11:58 DÉMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Prochains salons de plongée en 2025 #scubadiving #diveshow

Le plongeur américain Barrington Scott a établi un record Guinness du temps de plongée sous-marine le plus rapide sur les sept continents. La municipalité de Carthagène a annoncé qu'elle se préparait à restreindre l'accès au système Cueva del Agua (grotte d'eau) dans le sud de l'Espagne, après le décès d'une plongeuse de 37 ans le 18 janvier. Et un constructeur d'habitats sous-marins vient de battre le record du temps passé en immersion le plus long. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Devenez fan : https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ACHATS DE MATÉRIEL : https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOS SITES WEB Site Web : https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Plongée Plongée, photographie sous-marine, conseils et astuces, critiques de matériel de plongée Site Web : https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Actualités sur la plongée, photographie sous-marine, conseils et astuces, rapports de voyage Site Web : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Le seul salon de plongée au Royaume-Uni Site Web : https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pour la publicité au sein de nos marques ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUIVEZ-NOUS SUR LES RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER : https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM : https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Nous travaillons en partenariat avec https://www.scuba.com et https://www.mikesdivestore.com pour tous vos essentiels en matière d'équipement. Pensez à utiliser le lien d'affiliation ci-dessus pour soutenir la chaîne. Les informations contenues dans cette vidéo ne sont pas destinées à remplacer une formation professionnelle en plongée sous-marine ou les recommandations de chaque fabricant. Tout le contenu, y compris le texte, les graphiques, les images et les informations contenues dans cette vidéo est fourni à titre d'information générale uniquement et ne remplace pas la formation dispensée par un instructeur de plongée qualifié ni les exigences spécifiques des fabricants d'équipements.

Le plongeur américain Barrington Scott a établi un record Guinness du temps de plongée sous-marine le plus rapide sur les sept continents. La municipalité de Carthagène a annoncé qu'elle se préparait à restreindre l'accès au système Cueva del Agua (grotte d'eau) dans le sud de l'Espagne, après le décès d'une plongeuse de 37 ans le 18 janvier. Et un constructeur d'habitats sous-marins vient de battre le record du temps passé en immersion le plus long.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#plongée #scubadiving #scubadiver

Devenez fan : https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ACHATS DE MATÉRIEL : https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NOS SITES WEB

Site Web : https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Plongée sous-marine, photographie sous-marine, trucs et conseils, avis sur l'équipement de plongée
Site Web : https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Actualités sur la plongée, photographie sous-marine, trucs et conseils, rapports de voyage
Site Internet : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Le seul salon de plongée au Royaume-Uni
Site Internet : https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pour la publicité au sein de nos marques
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SUIVEZ-NOUS SUR LES MÉDIAS SOCIAUX

FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER : https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM : https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Nous travaillons en partenariat avec https://www.scuba.com et https://www.mikesdivestore.com pour tous vos équipements essentiels. Pensez à utiliser le lien d'affiliation ci-dessus pour soutenir la chaîne.

Les informations contenues dans cette vidéo ne sont pas destinées à remplacer une formation professionnelle en plongée sous-marine ou les recommandations de chaque fabricant. Tout le contenu, y compris le texte, les graphiques, les images et les informations contenues dans cette vidéo est fourni à titre d'information générale uniquement et ne remplace pas la formation dispensée par un instructeur de plongée qualifié ni les exigences spécifiques des fabricants d'équipements.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

La grotte espagnole fermée après un décès #scuba #podcast #news

S’inscrire

RESTONS EN CONTACT!

Recevez un résumé hebdomadaire de toutes les actualités et articles de Divernet Masque de plongée
Nous ne spamons pas! Lisez notre Politique de confidentialité pour plus d'informations.
S’inscrire
Notifier de
invité

0 Description
Les plus votés
Nouvautè Le plus ancien
Commentaires en ligne
Voir tous les commentaires
Commentaires récents
Nik Blanc: Plongée dans l'extrême ouest de Cuba
Gaby Cortaberria: L'Irlande obtient son premier récif artificiel
Simon Walch: Mort des coraux dans les Caraïbes
Alexandre Bass: Une nouvelle société reprend Scubaverse
Sarah C. McDonald: Mort des coraux dans les Caraïbes
Nouvelles Récentes
Emperor Seven Seas ravaged by fire Emperor Seven Seas ravaged by fire
Aggressor Signature Lodges s'étend en Thaïlande Aggressor Signature Lodges s'étend en Thaïlande
Tout va bien à Wakatobi Tout va bien à Wakatobi
Euro-Divers lance les ateliers Blue Lens en Égypte Euro-Divers lance les ateliers Blue Lens en Égypte
La danse de la tortue – et ce que cela signifie La danse de la tortue – et ce que cela signifie
Démêlé, mais un cachalot meurt au large de Skye Démêlé, mais un cachalot meurt au large de Skye
Suivez nous sur
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads
Les photos non attribuées sur ce site sont la propriété du photographe.
Contacter DIVER Magazine pour en savoir plus.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads
Copyright 2025  Rork Média Limitée. Tous droits réservés.
Abonnements cadeaux
Abonnez-vous pour 3 £/mois