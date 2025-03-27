Abonnements aux magazines
Emperor Group lance une gamme de nouvelles expériences immersives, Emperor Adventure

Emperor Adventure

Emperor Divers has launched an exciting new brand, Emperor Adventure – designed for thrill-seekers and nature lovers looking to explore the world in unforgettable ways.

Emperor Adventure offers expertly-curated outdoor experiences across the globe, from trekking and foraging through Indonesia’s lush jungles and hiking Egypt’s timeless deserts, to surfing the waves of the Maldives and swimming in the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean and Red Sea.

As a sister brand to Emperor Divers, Emperor Adventure builds on decades of expertise in delivering high-quality travel experiences and allows the Emperor Group to broaden its offerings, catering to adventurers eager to explore the world from a fresh, immersive perspective.

Emperor Adventure
Wadi Sabarah Lodge

From Emperor’s renowned fleet of top-end liveaboard boats, guests can enjoy a wide variety of unique experiences. Highlights include a culture and cuisine cruise in Indonesia – hosted by acclaimed wild-cooking chef Tait Miller – as well as water-based adventures like surfing and swimming.

For those seeking authentic desert experiences, Emperor Adventure offers guided expeditions through Egypt’s untouched landscapes, based out of the stunning Wadi Sabarah Lodge and Botanical Gardens.

Alex Bryant, CEO of the Emperor Group, explains the inspiration behind Emperor Adventure: “With our extensive knowledge of hospitality and travel, expanding into adventure tourism felt like a natural next step. Our liveaboard boats provide an excellent home for water-based exploration, while Wadi Sabarah Lodge offers a beautiful retreat for those looking to discover the wonders of the desert.

Emperor Adventure
Tait Miller of Culture & Cuisine

“The Emperor Group has always been dedicated to providing outstanding customer service, and we’re excited to bring that same level of care to a new audience of travellers who want to experience the world in a different way.”

More information can be found by visiting the new Emperor Adventure website – www.emperoradventure.com – or by following their social media channels on TikTok, Instagram et le Facebook.

Emperor Adventure
Sunset hiking at Wadi Sabarah
