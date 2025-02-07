Abonnements aux magazines
Graphic novel highlights ghost-net diving

graphic novel Ariadne’s Thread

A short graphic novel has been produced by Healthy Seas, the foundation dedicated to ocean conservation through clean-ups, education and awareness initiatives.

It is designed to highlight the organisation’s primary mission – tackling the problem of marine debris with special emphasis on ghost-fishing nets – with a youthful audience in mind. 

Ariadne’s Thread: Tales From The Deep, qui peut être lu ici, was put together by Italian illustrator Pastoraccia, aka Alessandro Pastore, and follows the story of a young underwater photographer who uncovers the mystery of a WW2 shipwreck entangled in ghost-nets.

The theme was inspired by the ancient myth of Ariadne, who guided Theseus out of the Labyrinth with her thread, but also by Deep Blue Legacy, a Mediterranean shipwreck net-clearance mission of 2024. This was carried out by Healthy Seas with Plongée fantôme, the Society for Documentation of Submerged Sites and DWS.

vidéo YouTube

“Through a gripping narrative, we aim to highlight our mission to clean up, educate and prevent marine pollution, while celebrating the resilience of the ocean and its stories,” says Healthy Seas of the new project.

"Avec Le fil d'Ariane, Healthy Seas ventures into the art of graphic storytelling for the first time, weaving together history and environmental awareness.”

Des mers saines says that while its core focus remains on marine conservation, all nylon nets and other waste it is involved in recovering are collected by founding partner Aquafil to create new textile yarn and nylon material for the manufacture of sustainable products.

Également sur Divernet : DIVERS CLEAN UP AFTER GHOST FISH-FARMER, GHOST DIVING RETURNS TO ITHACA, HEALTHY SEAS REMOVES 76 TONS OF DEBRIS FROM ITHACA

