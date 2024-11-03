La plus grande ressource en ligne pour les plongeurs
Rechercher
Fermez ce champ de recherche.

Bid now for an Oceanic 31 shark artwork

Suivez Divernet sur Google Actualités
Abonnez-vous à notre newsletter hebdomadaire

An exhibition of shark-dedicated artworks called Oceanic 31 completes its two-year tour of UK exhibition spaces from late November at London’s Royal Geographical Society (RGS), with the works then being dispersed in an online auction in support of the Shark Trust's Oceanics Programme.

The collection, depicting 31 species of oceanic sharks and rays, was donated to the cause by 31 individual artists in 2022. The works range from paintings and digital creations to sculptures and mixed media.

Smooth Hammerhead by Alicia Hayden
Smooth Hammerhead by Alicia Hayden

Le free exhibition can be seen at the RGS Pavilion from 26 November until 7 December. Potential bidders, perhaps with Christmas gifts in mind, have until the end of that final show date to make their offers, which can be done now by visite du site.

Silky Street by ScapaJoe
Silky Street by ScapaJoe
Carcharodon carcharias by Jimmy Higgs
Carcharodon carcharias by Jimmy Higgs

One of the artworks will be auctioned live by TV wildlife expert Steve Backshall, who is headline speaker at the Shark Trust’s flagship annual event “For The Love Of Sharks” at the RGS on 29 November. Tickets for the evening event sont toujours disponibles from the Shark Trust.

Croc VR 2030 by Tom Mead
Croc VR 2030 by Tom Mead
Oceanic Whitetip by ATM
Oceanic Whitetip by ATM

“This exhibition has given us the opportunity to reach out to a new audience and inspire more people with the wonderful sharks and rays on which our Engagement du grand requin campaign is based,” says Shark Trust CEO Paul Cox. “We are immensely grateful to the 31 artists who have worked so hard to create these works.”

Également sur Divernet : OCEANIC 31: SHARK IMAGES GO ON UK TOUR, WANTED: DIVERS’ OCEANIC & BASKING SHARK SIGHTINGS, SHARK TRUST LANCE UNE APPLICATION À 5 PROJETS, APERÇU DES PLONGEURS 2,000 XNUMX REQUINS ET RAIES

Actualités Épisode de podcast de Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Comment gérez-vous les plongées suivantes lorsque la dernière a été très stressante en raison d'un manque d'air ? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LIENS Devenez fan : https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Achats d'équipement : https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOS SITES WEB Site Web : https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Plongée sous-marine, photographie sous-marine, conseils et astuces, critiques d'équipement de plongée Site Web : https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Actualités sur la plongée, photographie sous-marine, conseils et astuces, rapports de voyage Site Web : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Le seul salon de plongée au Royaume-Uni Site Web : https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pour la publicité au sein de nos marques ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUIVEZ-NOUS SUR LES RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER : https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM : https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Nous travaillons en partenariat avec https://www.scuba.com et https://www.mikesdivestore.com pour tous vos essentiels de plongée. Pensez à utiliser le lien d'affiliation ci-dessus pour soutenir la chaîne. Les informations contenues dans cette vidéo ne sont ni destinées ni implicitement destinées à remplacer une formation professionnelle en plongée sous-marine. Tout le contenu, y compris le texte, les graphiques, les images et les informations, contenu dans cette vidéo est uniquement à des fins d'information générale et ne remplace pas la formation d'un instructeur de plongée qualifié.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Comment gérez-vous les plongées suivantes lorsque la dernière a été très stressante en raison d'un manque d'air ?
#plongée #scubadiving #scubadiver
LIENS

Devenez fan : https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Achats de matériel : https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NOS SITES WEB

Site Web : https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Plongée sous-marine, photographie sous-marine, trucs et conseils, avis sur l'équipement de plongée
Site Web : https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Actualités sur la plongée, photographie sous-marine, trucs et conseils, rapports de voyage
Site Internet : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Le seul salon de plongée au Royaume-Uni
Site Internet : https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pour la publicité au sein de nos marques
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SUIVEZ-NOUS SUR LES MÉDIAS SOCIAUX

FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER : https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM : https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Nous travaillons en partenariat avec https://www.scuba.com et https://www.mikesdivestore.com pour tous vos équipements essentiels. Pensez à utiliser le lien d'affiliation ci-dessus pour soutenir la chaîne.

Les informations contenues dans cette vidéo ne sont pas destinées ni implicitement à remplacer une formation professionnelle en plongée sous-marine. Tout le contenu, y compris les textes, graphiques, images et informations, contenu dans cette vidéo est uniquement à des fins d'information générale et ne remplace pas la formation d'un instructeur de plongée qualifié.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Comment retourner à l'eau après une mauvaise plongée ? #AskMark #scuba

Lien vers le site Web de Scuba.com : https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Devenez fan : https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Achats d'équipement : https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOS SITES WEB Site Web : https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Plongée sous-marine, photographie sous-marine, conseils et astuces, critiques d'équipement de plongée Site Web : https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Actualités sur la plongée, photographie sous-marine, conseils et astuces, rapports de voyage Site Web : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Le seul salon de plongée au Royaume-Uni Site Web : https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pour la publicité au sein de nos marques ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUIVEZ-NOUS SUR LES RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER : https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM : https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Nous travaillons en partenariat avec https://www.scuba.com et https://www.mikesdivestore.com pour tous vos équipements essentiels. Pensez à utiliser le lien d'affiliation ci-dessus pour soutenir la chaîne. Les informations contenues dans cette vidéo ne sont pas destinées à remplacer une formation professionnelle en plongée sous-marine. Tout le contenu, y compris le texte, les graphiques, les images et les informations, contenu dans cette vidéo est uniquement à des fins d'information générale et ne remplace pas la formation d'un instructeur de plongée qualifié. 00:00 Présentation 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Déballage 03:51 Spécifications 09:40 Revue

Lien vers le site Web Scuba.com :
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Devenez fan : https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Achats de matériel : https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NOS SITES WEB

Site Web : https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Plongée sous-marine, photographie sous-marine, trucs et conseils, avis sur l'équipement de plongée
Site Web : https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Actualités sur la plongée, photographie sous-marine, trucs et conseils, rapports de voyage
Site Internet : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Le seul salon de plongée au Royaume-Uni
Site Internet : https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pour la publicité au sein de nos marques
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SUIVEZ-NOUS SUR LES MÉDIAS SOCIAUX

FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER : https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM : https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Nous travaillons en partenariat avec https://www.scuba.com et https://www.mikesdivestore.com pour tous vos équipements essentiels. Pensez à utiliser le lien d'affiliation ci-dessus pour soutenir la chaîne.

Les informations contenues dans cette vidéo ne sont pas destinées ni implicitement à remplacer une formation professionnelle en plongée sous-marine. Tout le contenu, y compris les textes, graphiques, images et informations, contenu dans cette vidéo est uniquement à des fins d'information générale et ne remplace pas la formation d'un instructeur de plongée qualifié.
00: Introduction à 00
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Déballage
03:51 Spécifications
09:40 Révision

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

Test de la torche ombilicale OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 #Unboxing #Review

Cette semaine, dans le podcast, les guides de plongée professionnels des Philippines sont dans le pétrin après avoir été informés que certains d'entre eux acceptaient d'être payés pour graver des noms dans du corail, ce qui a conduit les autorités à quadrupler la récompense pour toute information sur les coupables. LL cool J a récemment déclaré au Guardian que le requin anamatronique de Deep Blue Sea l'avait presque noyé. Et un ancien plongeur de la Marine a décidé de devenir le premier à traverser la Manche à la nage, sur le dos. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Devenez fan : https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Achats d'équipement : https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTRE SITES WEB Site Web : https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Plongée sous-marine, photographie sous-marine, conseils et astuces, critiques de matériel de plongée Site Web : https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Actualités sur la plongée, photographie sous-marine, conseils et astuces, reportages de voyage Site Web : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Le seul salon de plongée au Royaume-Uni Site Web : https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pour la publicité au sein de nos marques ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUIVEZ-NOUS SUR LES RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER : https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM : https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Nous travaillons en partenariat avec https://www.scuba.com et https://www.mikesdivestore.com pour tous vos essentiels en matière d'équipement. Pensez à utiliser le lien d'affiliation ci-dessus pour soutenir la chaîne. Les informations contenues dans cette vidéo ne sont pas destinées à remplacer une formation professionnelle en plongée sous-marine. Tout le contenu, y compris le texte, les graphiques, les images et les informations contenues dans cette vidéo est fourni à titre d'information générale uniquement et ne remplace pas la formation dispensée par un instructeur de plongée qualifié.

Cette semaine, dans le podcast, les guides de plongée professionnels des Philippines sont dans le pétrin après avoir été informés que certains d'entre eux acceptaient d'être payés pour graver des noms dans du corail, ce qui a conduit les autorités à quadrupler la récompense pour toute information sur les coupables. LL cool J a récemment déclaré au Guardian que le requin anamatronique de Deep Blue Sea l'avait presque noyé. Et un ancien plongeur de la Marine a décidé de devenir le premier à traverser la Manche à la nage, sur le dos.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Devenez fan : https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Achats de matériel : https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NOS SITES WEB

Site Web : https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Plongée sous-marine, photographie sous-marine, trucs et conseils, avis sur l'équipement de plongée
Site Web : https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Actualités sur la plongée, photographie sous-marine, trucs et conseils, rapports de voyage
Site Internet : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Le seul salon de plongée au Royaume-Uni
Site Internet : https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pour la publicité au sein de nos marques
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SUIVEZ-NOUS SUR LES MÉDIAS SOCIAUX

FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER : https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM : https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Nous travaillons en partenariat avec https://www.scuba.com et https://www.mikesdivestore.com pour tous vos équipements essentiels. Pensez à utiliser le lien d'affiliation ci-dessus pour soutenir la chaîne.

Les informations contenues dans cette vidéo ne sont pas destinées ni implicitement à remplacer une formation professionnelle en plongée sous-marine. Tout le contenu, y compris les textes, graphiques, images et informations, contenu dans cette vidéo est uniquement à des fins d'information générale et ne remplace pas la formation d'un instructeur de plongée qualifié.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Des guides ont été payés pour taguer des coraux #scuba #news #podcast

En savoir plus ... Inscrivez-vous

RESTONS EN CONTACT!

Recevez un résumé hebdomadaire de toutes les actualités et articles de Divernet Masque de plongée
Nous ne spamons pas! Lisez notre Politique de confidentialité pour plus d'informations.

Inscrivez-vous
Notifier de
invité

0 Commentaires
Les plus votés
Date Le plus ancien
Commentaires en ligne
Voir tous les commentaires
Commentaires récents
Steve Farrar: La flotte noire de Ben Franklin
Bourgeon vend: Navires fantômes des Grands Lacs, partie 2
K. Stearns: Wakatobi étend la protection des récifs coralliens
Plongée avec les orques: 10 meilleurs conseils de photographie sous-marine
John Dryden: Le choc du Lusitania
Nouvelles Récentes
Collecte de fonds aux enchères pour la Fondation Sea of ​​Change Collecte de fonds aux enchères pour la Fondation Sea of ​​Change
Décès de Bill Gavin, célèbre plongeur spéléologue Décès de Bill Gavin, célèbre plongeur spéléologue
La « One Dive Family » s'aligne sous la bannière SDI La « One Dive Family » s'aligne sous la bannière SDI
NE CROYEZ PAS LES YEUX NE CROYEZ PAS LES YEUX
Un bateau de croisière égyptien coule dans l'extrême sud Un bateau de croisière égyptien coule dans l'extrême sud
Un pêcheur rejette le cadavre d'un plongeur à la mer Un pêcheur rejette le cadavre d'un plongeur à la mer

Connectez avec nous

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Les photos non attribuées sur ce site sont la propriété du photographe.
Contacter DIVER Magazine pour en savoir plus.

Copyright 2024  Rork Média Limitée. Tous droits réservés.

0
J'adorerais vos pensées, veuillez commenter.x