Anthony's Key Resort annonce des offres de réduction incroyables

Anyone tempted by the colourful coral reefs, stunning wreck dives, delicious dining, sumptuous accommodation and breath-taking sunsets promised by Anthony’s Key Resort now have even more reason to head to Roatan, as AKR has just announced some truly awesome discount deals for the fall season 2025.

From now through 31 July 2025, book a seven-night resort package and your second guest gets 50% off!

And that’s not all. Bringing friends and family? The third and fourth guests in the same bungalow receive 30% off their stay.

The dive boats on the jetty at Anthony’s Key Resort

The seven-night resort package includes seven nights accommodations, three meals daily (breakfast, lunch and dinner), roundtrip airport transfers, free wifi in rooms and common areas, and welcome cocktail and orientation, plus access to the fresh-water swimming pool, kayaks and paddleboards. Guests can also enjoy an island fiesta night on Anthony’s Key, and a beach day excursion to Maya Key.

NB: This fantastic offer must be booked between 8 July 2025 and 31 July 2025, and is valid for travel between 30 August 2025 and 20 December 2025.